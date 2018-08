Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH:- A man, with connivance of his four accomplices, sexually abused a boy after kidnapping him here on Saturday. According to police sources, the accused namely Ijaz Ahmad, resident of Chak 320/GB along with his four accomplices overpowered the boy, identified as Ali Haider when he was on the way back to his village. They took him away to crops fields where Ijaz sexually abused the boy. The Pirmahal Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.