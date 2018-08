Share:

Quetta’s Nargis has become the first Pakistani to win a medal in Karate at the Asian Games. She outplayed Nepal’s Rita Karki 3-1 to claim bronze in the +68kg event in Indonesia on Saturday. Hailing from Quetta’s persecuted Hazara community, the 19-year-old is following in the footsteps of Kulsoom Hazara who won the South Asian Championships earlier.