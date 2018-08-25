Share:

The foundation of Jammat-e-Islami was laid on 26 Aug, 1941. But it was not the beginning of the movement. JI is the continuation of the same movement that started its journey from the caves of Makkah and then continued to travel through the bazars of Taif, the streets of Madina, the hardships of migration and the battles of Bader and Hunain, and then it reached to us. This movement is offering the responsibility of leading the humanity and it will continue it up to the Day of Judgment. Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) started this movement 1450 years before. The same movement reached to us because of the hard work of Pious Caliphate, companions of the Prophet (PBUH) Taba Tabain, scholars and ulamaa. This movement was headed by Imam Abu Hanifah, Imam Shafai, Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal and Imam Malik. ThenImam Ibn-e- Tammia led this movement. This movement was headed by Syed Abdul Qadir Jillani, Syed Mujadad Alf Sani, Syed Ali Hajvery, Baba Bulhay Shah, and Syed Hassan Albanna Shaheed and Syed Maudoodi respectively. Now this movement is flourishing in the whole word with the name of Jaamat-e-Islami. In the words of Allama Iqbal “Bahar ho k khizan la ilaha ilalah” JI is the one and only religious party of the country that is free from sectarianism, regionalism and the prejudice of nationalism. Its doors are open for everyone. JI has the system of Shurah in it. The consultation with workers has a great importance. JI is following the same pattern which was taught by the Holy Prophet through his Sunnah. Although the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was selected by Allah Almighty, he had the message of Allah directly. In spite of that, he always consulted with his companions in all matters. He didn’t need human consultations. But he never ignored his companions. He gave them respect completely. Allah Almighty also asked the Prophet (PBUH) to consult with his companions. The opponents of JI also confess the struggle of JI for the protection of the basic rights of the common man and to harmonise the country with its basic objects. JI has played its role magnificently in all the movements, whether it is the Movement of Nizam-e-Mustafa, the Movement of Khatam-e-Nabuat, Bangla Desh Namanzoor or other national movements. JI is the only party, where there is no tradition of inheritance.

Every worker is a leader and every leader is a worker. Any worker can become the Amir of JI. Other parties whether they are political or religious, there is no democracy. Parties have become the family properties. A son takes the position of the father and the grandson takes the position of his father. If a son is not able to become the party head, a daughter, granddaughter can take the charge and no one dares to refuse. An elite class has captured these parties. We see landlord, feudal, capitalist and the preacher of some particular sect in other parties but JI is free from all these weaknesses and family politics. It has continued its journey on the constitutional and democratic path. The daughter or son, grandson or granddaughter of any party leader, whether it is Mian Tufail Mohammad, Qazi Hussain Ahmad or Syed Munawar Hassan, even the children of the founder of the JI Syed Maudoodi haven’t dreamed of becoming the leader of the party. The invitation of JI revolves around Allah and the Holy Prophet. The main point of this invitation is that not to collect others with Allah and the Prophet (PBUH).

We neither attract others to our Amir or to any other personality. That’s why our workers obey their Amir clearly. They are never suspicious about their Amir. They never deny anything. JI is playing a role of a leader of all international Islamic movements. The glorious past of the JI within the country has made its future bright. Now everyone acknowledges the services of JI, whether it is for the welfare of the people, defence of the country, restoration of the democracy, for establishing Islamic system or constitution of the country, or to resist fascism and secularism in the country. The discipline, style, commitment with cause, services, sincerity and abilities of JI are superb. Its opponents also admit it. JI has played an important role in jihad of Afghanistan and Kashmir. It is the proof of the struggle of JI and its popularity in the people that Kashmir issue is still a national issue. The Govt does not have the courage to deviate from it, in spite of all international pressure.

The discipline of JI has always been remarkable. The discipline of JI’s worker is an example for others. We are thankful to Allah Almighty. The reason is that the workers of JI have a clear aim before them; which they never ignore. Hundreds of the workers of JI became the members of the Senate, National and Provincial assemblies, but they never indulged in corrupt practices. It is nothing but the blessing of Allah. They are a part of the same society in which politicians have the charges of corruption. But they always keep in mind that they have to answerable to Allah. JI is fighting for poor and depressed. JI is struggling for the rights of laborers, farmers and the people having meager salaries.

The main object of the politics of the JI is to implement Shariah; a great cause for which our elders sacrificed a lot. This aim cannot be achieved until we make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the model of the state of Madina. Government should have such kinds of systems in the country, through which poor, needy and the destitute can be helped easily. This dream cannot be fulfilled until the nation is not ready to launch a great campaign for it. The prejudices of sect, region and race can be rejected. JI hopes that the nation will support our agenda of “Islami Pakistan, Khushal Pakistan”. Pakistan will achieve its lost glory in the community of the nations.

The writer is Amir Jammat-e-Islami Pakistan.