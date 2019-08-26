Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said India was preparing to deploy Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “goons” to occupied Kashmir to carry massacres in the valley.

Speaking to reporters in Khanewal, Qureshi said the situation in occupied Kashmir was deteriorating day by day with a humanitarian crisis looming.

“The world should act immediately to stop Indian brutalities so that innocent people of occupied Kashmir could take a sigh of relief,” Qureshi said, adding the world community had been informed about the prevailing situation in the valley.

The foreign minister further said they had reports of RSS being deployed to occupied Kashmir to carry out a massacre of innocent people.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan would continue its support to the Kashmiris as all the political parties were on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

A joint session of the Kashmir Committee and Foreign committee would be held next week, he added. “Protection of minorities rights is being ensured in the country,” Qureshi said.

He further said Pakistan had good ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its leadership had recently offered financial assistance to Pakistan to stabilise its economic condition.

Separately, the foreign minister while speaking to journalists at “Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan" rally in Multan, Qureshi said he would participate in a meeting about human rights to be held in Geneva on September 9 and inform the world about the situation in the occupied valley.

He urged the human rights organisations to visit the valley, inspect the ground situation there and then inform the world about it.

Responding to a question, he said the United Nations should send its delegations to occupied Kashmir and play its role in lifting the curfew.

He added, India had tried to make Kashmir as its internal matter but it had been exposed by Pakistan through intensive foreign diplomacy.

“The Islamic countries are already in support of Pakistan on the issue while Iran, Turkey and Malaysia had also raised their voice for the Kashmiri people,” Qureshi added.

He said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play its role and help stop Indian brutalities on the innocent people of Kashmir.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been facing a clampdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it a special status.

Hundreds of political leaders have been detained by authorities since the move.