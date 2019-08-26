Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated seven mega projects worth Rs70 million in district Sahiwal.

He also announced three more projects worth Rs1.19 billion terming it a gift for the marginalised and downtrodden segments of the society.

The chief minister was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmed Langrial who earlier along with other high government officials and dignitaries received the chief minister warmly when the CM reached Sahiwal to participate in the launching ceremony of these projects as chief guest.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister include police complaint cell, computerized driving licensing lab and ‘Pukar’ 15 control room while the 3 mega projects to be completed in near future with the total cost of Rs.119 billion consists of Upgradation of district hospital of Sahiwaal to the status of a teaching hospital.

Admiring the special efforts rendered by provincial minister Nauman Langrial for uplift of the people of Sahiwal and the development of agriculture sector in the province , The Chief Minister said we all are the humble members of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s Team who is toiling day and night to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity . We are making all-out efforts to bring relief to the poor strata of the society, said the Chief Minister.

He said the ‘Health Card’ is part of the government’s health initiatives. As many as 68 families of 24 districts of the province would get the benefit of the initiative, he said adding that In Sahiwal district alone 20 lac people are being awarded ‘Health Card’. In all, he said, the health card project would benefit 30 million people in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister Punjab for paying a special visit to the district Sahiwal. he said it is for the first in the history of district Sahiwal that a Chief Minister of the province visited the district and announced revolutionary steps in the shape of several mega development projects for the welfare of the people of Sahiwal.

He said these projects would go a long way in ameliorating lot of the masses. He said the successive governments in the past were least interested in the welfare of the people of Pakistan. Instead, the were all bent upon looting public exchequer and minting money. However, the present government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaaf is toiling to bring relief to them.

All the promises made in the manifesto of the PTI government would be fulfilled, he added.