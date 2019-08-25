Share:

LAHORE - Gujranwala United clinched the Punjab Talent Hunt Football Championship trophy after defeating Faisalabad Layal FC 2-1 in the final played here at City Sports Complex on Sunday.

The final proved to be an exciting match, where Gujranwala United succeeded in beating one of the strong and unbeaten sides - Faisalabad Layal FC – 2-1. The close contest was watched with great interest by the audience at City Sports Complex. The match started with aggressive play from Faisalabad Layal as was expected. In the 18th minute, Faisalabad forward line made a quick move to provide one goal lead. The score remained 1-0 in the first half in favour of Faisalabad. Gujranwala United changed its defensive strategy from the start of the second half, which worked for them. Equalizer was provided from Gujranwala United strikers in 49th minute and striking again in the 62nd minute provided 2-10 lead to Gujranwala, which remained intact till the final whistle.

Lahore Kings bagged the third position after beating Bahawalpur Strom FC. Husnain Butt of Gujranwala United remained the top scorer of the event while Zain-ul-Abideen of Faisalabad Layal FC was named as the best player. Fair play trophy was awarded to Bahawalpur Strom FC. Trophies, medals and cash prizes were distributed among the winners and players with distinctions by the guests of honours, Punjab Football Association (PFA) Vice President Sheikh Iqbal, Ch Rashid, Farooque Bhatti, Mian Abbas and Zia Dogar. The hard work of PFA Coordinator Asghar Khan Anjum was also appreciated by the guests and participants for making Punjab Talent Hunt Programme a success.