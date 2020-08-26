Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the losses caused by heavy rains across the country, including Sindh, and said that the masses would not be left alone in these difficult times.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP chairman asked the Sindh government to utilize all resources for the rescue and relief operations in the rain-affected areas. He directed party’s elected representatives, office-bearers and workers to ensure that problems of people living in the affected areas were solved.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged them to cooperate with the administration in the relief work.

The PPP chairman said that the Pakistani nation is brave and united as ever. “We, the Pakistanis, also know how to move forward as a united nation in difficult situations,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that this was not the time to get involved in the blame game, initiated by what he called immature political opponents. “We all should make efforts for protecting people from the ravages of rain,” PPP chairman stressed.

He urged the PPP workers not to pay heed to what the opposition was saying, but to only focus on serving the masses in these testing times.