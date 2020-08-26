Share:

Karachi - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday directed Karachi Corps to step up relief operations for rain-hit people of Interior Sindh and the provincial metropolis, said an ISPR tweet.

#COAS directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and #Karachi.

“Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, COAS.

Due to heavy rains in Karachi, various parts of metropolitan city got badly affected. Besides rainfall in Karachi, downpour also occurred in Kirther Ranges which resulted in overflow of Lath and Thado dams. Overflow from Lath Dam struck Northern Bypass and also caused severe flooding in Malir Nadi bank resulting in flow of water towards Quaidabad.

More than 70 Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh rescue and relief teams are assisting civil administration to provide relief to affected population.

Army rescue teams are shifting affected people of Quaidabad through Army Engineer boats to safer places.

Army Engineers made 200 m long and 4 feet high bund to avoid flooding of M9 and ensuring proper regulation of water. Three Army Engineers teams were deployed along Mehran Drain to avoid its spillover to save K-Electric Grid Station , Saadi Town and Malir Cantt. Relief and rescue teams are busy in shifting the people to safer places and being provided shelters.

Cooked meal provided to people struck by water. Various areas which got badly affected include: Gulshan e Hadeed, DHA, Gizri, Kimari, North Kci, Nazimabad, Saddar, Landhi, Airport, University Rd, Faisal Base, Jinnah Terminal, Saadi Town, Quaidabad, Yusaf Goth, PAF Faisal, PAF Masroor and Gulistan-e-Johar.