SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood and RPO Afzaal Kausar inspected the routes of mourning procession in Sargodha city on Tuesday. They also inspected the security arrangements in and around the local imambarghas and said that security of processions routes would be monitored through the CCTV cameras.
RPO Afzaal kausar said that security had been further tightened in and around the Imambrgahs situated in the city to avert any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram. On the occasion, Commissioner asked the administration of Imambarghas to ensure timely start and conclusion of Majalis and Processions. She stressed the need for promotion of sectarian harmony, peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect to humanity.
RESCUE 1122 SARGODHA PREPARES EMERGENCY PLAN FOR ASHURA MUHARRAM
Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha has prepared emergency plan in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. Explaining the details, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah said that Rescue1122 teams would remain on high alert during Muharram and the staff leave had been restricted. During Muharram, 360 rescuers, 50 motorbike ambulances, 20 rescue ambulances, 4 fire vehicles, 1 water bowser and 2 rescue vehicles would be on duty. In addition, mobile rescue teams on Hussain Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Block No 23, Eidgah Road would also provide special medical cover in the Ashura Muharram procession. He added that for a normal emergency, personnel at all rescue stations would be on duty with vehicles.
POLICE FLAG MARCHIN SARGODHA
Police on Tuesday flag marched to maintain peace in the city during the Muharram-ul-Harram. The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Faisal Gulzar and participated by ASP city Ahmed Shah, In-charge Security Inspector Fazal Qadir, SHO city circle, Elite force, Muhafiz Squad, personnel of Sargodha traffic police and police patrolling officials. Flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed police lines and concluded at the same point after passing through various areas of the city. DPO Faisal Gulzar said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram. He said the purpose of flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to cope with any untoward situation. The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in their respective areas.