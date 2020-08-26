Share:

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood and RPO Afzaal Kausar inspected the routes of mourning procession in Sar­godha city on Tuesday. They also inspected the security ar­rangements in and around the local imambarghas and said that security of processions routes would be monitored through the CCTV cameras.

RPO Afzaal kausar said that security had been further tight­ened in and around the Imam­brgahs situated in the city to avert any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram. On the occasion, Commissioner asked the administration of Imambarghas to ensure timely start and conclusion of Majalis and Processions. She stressed the need for promotion of sec­tarian harmony, peace, brother­hood, tolerance and respect to humanity.

RESCUE 1122 SARGODHA PREPARES EMERGENCY PLAN FOR ASHURA MUHARRAM

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha has prepared emergency plan in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. Explaining the de­tails, District Emergency Of­ficer (DEO) Mazhar Shah said that Rescue1122 teams would remain on high alert during Muharram and the staff leave had been restricted. During Mu­harram, 360 rescuers, 50 motor­bike ambulances, 20 rescue am­bulances, 4 fire vehicles, 1 water bowser and 2 rescue vehicles would be on duty. In addition, mobile rescue teams on Hussain Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Block No 23, Eidgah Road would also provide special medical cover in the Ashura Muharram proces­sion. He added that for a normal emergency, personnel at all res­cue stations would be on duty with vehicles.

POLICE FLAG MARCHIN SARGODHA

Police on Tuesday flag marched to maintain peace in the city dur­ing the Muharram-ul-Harram. The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Faisal Gulzar and participated by ASP city Ahmed Shah, In-charge Se­curity Inspector Fazal Qadir, SHO city circle, Elite force, Muhafiz Squad, personnel of Sargodha traffic police and police patrol­ling officials. Flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed police lines and concluded at the same point after passing through vari­ous areas of the city. DPO Faisal Gulzar said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram. He said the purpose of flag march was to show prepara­tions of police and other law en­forcement agencies to cope with any untoward situation. The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrange­ments in their respective areas.