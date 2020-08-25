Share:

Islamabad-Kinza Hashmi alongside two male leads Usama Khan and Adeel Chaudhry will be coming together in 7th Sky entertainment production Udaan coming soon on a local TV channel.

All the three actors have mastered their art of acting by giving us outstanding drama serials individually. But seeing them together has gotten our expectations roaring through the sky for this drama.

The storyline of the serial revolves around a love triangle between Kinza, Usama and Adeel with alot more twists and drama that will keep you hooked to it. The promo of the drama is set so colorfully to entitle the feel of the drama that encircles around compassion and love. On other hand, it explores the issues of emotional abuse and revenge in the name of love. We are excited for this drama to air soon and the question whether Kinza will be paired up with Adeel Chaudhry or Usama Khan has already got us all pumped up!