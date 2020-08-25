Share:

Attock -Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) district Attock branch on Tuesday paid tribute to Christian community recognising its services in the creation of Pakistan.

The ceremony was held here at the residence of Dr. Sikandar Hayat in Hasanabdal where a large number of Christian communities attended it.

President PPP women wing South Punjab Shazia Abid MPA visited the residence of Dr. Sikandar Hayat in Hasanabdal. She was welcomed by District President PPP Attock Sardar Asher Hayat Khan and ticket holder NA 55 Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan.

Party office-bearers Lala Afsar secretary information Attock, Haji Abid, Daud Ghayoor, Zeeshan Afsar PYO were also present on the occasion.

PPP district Attock President, Sardar Asher Hayat Khan, and ticket holder NA-55, Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan spoke to the participants. Christian leaders narrated the role of their elders and the services they have rendered for the country.

The function was held in connection with minorities’ day. At the end, milli naghma and national anthem were played. A special prayer for the country’s prosperity and welfare was also offered.