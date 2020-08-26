Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the federal government itself allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz head Nawaz Sharif to go abroad and was now making it an issue.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah said the federal government had already given amnesty to Nawaz Sharif. Palwasha Khan and Nazir Dhoki also accompanied Nafisa Shah.

“Prime Minister (Imran Khan) sent Nawaz Sharif abroad and is now making hue and cry and says that he will not give him NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance),” she said.

Nafisa Shah said there was no law in the country. “One federal minister (Ghulam Sarwar Khan) is openly inciting people to killing political opponents while the federal government has surrendered Kashmir,” she alleged.

The PPP leader demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan take notice of the statement of Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who had incited people to kill political opponents. She said that using container language, Prime Minister Imran Khan had contaminated the political environment of the country.

“Every field is taking its last breath. The Aviation Minister destroyed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) just by one irresponsible statement. Just one statement of Foreign Minister annoyed Pakistani friends,” she added. Palwasha Khan said that this year unprecedented rainfall had disturbed Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.

“NDMA (National Disaster management Authority) should treat every area equally. PPP has done its work regarding all parties’ conference and the ball is in (PML-N President) Shehbaz Sharif’s court because he is the opposition leader and should decide he wants to call APC (All Parties Conference) or not,” she said. Palwasha Khan said that the ministers were like parasites and the agriculture department should get rid of them. “The government has taken loan of 11 billion dollars.

People are troubled by price hike and unemployment and Imran Khan says that he has 400 million dollars. The growth rate is in negative for the first time in the history of Pakistan,” she contended.