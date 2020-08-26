Share:

MARDAN - Safe City Project of Mar­dan will be an example for other districts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, as it is an important project for the security and welfare of the public. Mardan will be make safest city from every aspect.

These views were ex­pressed by Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Muham­mad Abid Wazir and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah while talking to media persons after the inauguration of Safe City Project at Police Line here on Tuesday.

The DC along with DPO formally inaugurated the installation of securi­ty rooms in the project. Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) Finance Naik Muhammad, XCN Highways Abdul Wadood and XEN Building Imran Khan and other police of­ficers were also present on the occasion.

Giving briefing on the project, Executive En­gineer Highways said that 16 main squares in­cluding Gujjar Garhi, Muqam Chowk, Katlang Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Dwa-saro Chowk, Mira Khan Tupo Chowk, Paki­stan Chowk, Kassi Chowk, Toru Chowk, Ghari Kapu­ra Chowk, Nehar Chowk, Kachari Chowk, Bilal Masjid Chowk, Sheikh Maltoon Chowk and Nowshera-Mardan over­head bridge has been se­lected for safe city proj­ect.

He said that Safe City Project would cover main entrance routes to the city including Mar­dan-Nowshera Road, Mar­dan-Swabi Road and Mar­dan-Malakand Road. He said that 21 kilometers optical fiber cable would be laid in the project.

Talking to the media Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir said that after comple­tion the project would not only enable moni­toring the entire city but would also prove to be a milestone to improve law and order situation in Mardan city.

He said the project had been named as a pi­lot project as it had been started with the help of district government and administration and dis­trict police and after its success the district admin­istration would further ex­pand it to other parts.