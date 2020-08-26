MARDAN - Safe City Project of Mardan will be an example for other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as it is an important project for the security and welfare of the public. Mardan will be make safest city from every aspect.
These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abid Wazir and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah while talking to media persons after the inauguration of Safe City Project at Police Line here on Tuesday.
The DC along with DPO formally inaugurated the installation of security rooms in the project. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Naik Muhammad, XCN Highways Abdul Wadood and XEN Building Imran Khan and other police officers were also present on the occasion.
Giving briefing on the project, Executive Engineer Highways said that 16 main squares including Gujjar Garhi, Muqam Chowk, Katlang Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Dwa-saro Chowk, Mira Khan Tupo Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Kassi Chowk, Toru Chowk, Ghari Kapura Chowk, Nehar Chowk, Kachari Chowk, Bilal Masjid Chowk, Sheikh Maltoon Chowk and Nowshera-Mardan overhead bridge has been selected for safe city project.
He said that Safe City Project would cover main entrance routes to the city including Mardan-Nowshera Road, Mardan-Swabi Road and Mardan-Malakand Road. He said that 21 kilometers optical fiber cable would be laid in the project.
Talking to the media Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir said that after completion the project would not only enable monitoring the entire city but would also prove to be a milestone to improve law and order situation in Mardan city.
He said the project had been named as a pilot project as it had been started with the help of district government and administration and district police and after its success the district administration would further expand it to other parts.