LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called a meeting of the provincial cabinet on December 29 in Bahawalpur, according to an official handout, which also said that cabinet meetings will be held at other divisional headquarters as well.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 100-day agenda has been successfully completed with the cooperation of the people. He said, “Welfare of people and national development are the priorities and a comprehensive roadmap for prosperity of the province has been prepared. I will personally monitor the roadmap, which is aimed at ensuring composite development and prosperity. The reform agenda will be speedily implemented after successful completion of 100 days plan. The PTI government will soon achieve the targets of a new Pakistan.”

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI’s office-bears and workers. “We will have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan a prosperous and fully developed country. Solid steps are being taken for public welfare and to provide them necessary facilities of life. We are working with full commitment and passion for national development and to solve the problems of the common man. Education, healthcare, tourism and other sectors will be improved by introducing necessary reforms. Every moment is being spent protecting interests of people and providing them a better future. Justice will prevail in our tenure and people will get their rights at their doorsteps. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, work is being done on reform agenda with speed,” he said.

The chief minister said that instead of prioritizing personal interests, the PTI government has adopted the politics of national interest to benefit the country and added that rule of law, transparency, promotion of merit-based policies and elimination of corruption are important targets of the government. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the nation to its destination by using the best of abilities and talent.

Buzdar said that Pakistan is being transformed into a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Decisions are being made in consultation with each other and we are moving in the right direction. We are in fact working day and night to change the destiny of people. The mammoth work has been done, in a short span of time, for public welfare which others were unable to accomplish even in years. We are striving hard to fulfill the promises made with people,” the chief minister concluded.