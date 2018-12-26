Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

The army chief, who joined Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi, to take part in the Christmas celebrations on Tuesday, appreciated their role in various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The congregation welcomed the army chief and thanked him for sharing the festivity.

The army chief wished happy Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.