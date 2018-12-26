Share:

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday has met her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz reached Kot Lakhpat jail to meet her father today. The meeting between the two continued for one hour.

During the meeting she inquired about health of her father.

According to jail administration Maryam Nawaz brought the homemade meal and necessary items of daily use with her. The meeting was arranged under the supervision of jail authorities.

Maryam Nawaz exchanged view with her father Nawaz Sharif on the political scenario of the country, future strategy of PML-N and other important matters.

Nawaz Sharif has been kept in barrack no 1 and all the facilities including newspapers, TV, bed, personal dress have been provided to him. Asif Ali Zardari also served jail term in barrack no 1.