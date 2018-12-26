MQM-P ex-lawmaker Raza Abidi shot dead in Karachi

Share:

KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down in a targeted attack outside his residence in Defence area here on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Khayaban-e-Ghazi of Defence area in the limits of Gizri Police Station.

Officials of the area police station, when contacted, said the former member National Assembly Raza Abidi was outside his home when the incident occurred. “When he disembarked from his car outside his residence, unidentified assailant opened fire on him and fled away,” police said.

Following the incident, deceased’s father Ikhlaq Abidi came out from the house and shifted Ali Abidi to PNS Shifa in critical condition.

The medical in-charge of the PNS Shifa told The Nation that the deceased died in operation theatre.

According to Gizri Police Station SHO Asad Mangi, two unidentified armed bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on Abidi in Street No B-2 of Khayaban-e-Ghazi in Defence area.

DIG South Zone Javed Odho while talking to The Nation said initial investigations suggested that two bike riders were involved in the incident. “The assailants used 30-bore pistol in attack while police also found three empty shells from the crime scene which have been sent to forensic lab for examination,” he said.

He further said that the deceased was alone at the time of attack and he sustained four bullet wounds on his upper torso, shoulder and neck.

“Different CCTV cameras were already installed nearby and police have got footage of the incident for further investigations,” Odho added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and directed the DIG south zone police to submit a detailed report about the incident on immediate basis.

He also directed zonal DIGs of the province to remain on high alert in the province till further orders.

Profile

Ali Raza Abidi remained member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018. He was elected MNA from then NA-251 during 2013’s general elections. The slain leader also contested the last general polls, however could not manage to defeat the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan in NA-243 Karachi.

During his political career, Abidi faced many ups and downs as his membership was suspended by the party for allegedly having links with London chapter after 22nd August 2016. However, it was restored later. In November 2017, Abidi announced to quit the MQM and stepped down as MNA as the party decided to form alliance with Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzarmeen Party. In September 2018, he once again resigned from party’s basic membership but cited personal reasons while doing so.

Abidi was quite a busy person on social media, defending party. Even on the very last day of his life, he took to social media and wrote, “Happy Birthday Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Zindabad”. Overwhelmed by Abidi’s death, social media users prayed Almighty Allah to grant Abidi the highest place in Jannatul Firdus.

Condemnation

Senior MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday condemned the attack saying Abidi was like his son. He questioned the federal and provincial governments that why Abidi’s security was not beefed up after killings of two PSP workers.

“The law and order problem is being created in the city in a planned way,” he said while demanding that security measures should be reviewed.

Sattar said Abidi had received threats few days ago but he was not provided security he needed. He added that one of the two police mobiles was taken back. He demanded that attackers should be arrested and brought to justice soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed profound grief over the assassination of former lawmaker and MQM leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi. The prime minister expressed condolence to the bereaved family and summoned a report on the matter.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also strongly condemned the former lawmaker’s killing. MQM-P convener and federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui demanded a high level inquiry into the incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah condemning the incident said special teams would be formed to arrest culprits. PTI lawmaker Khurram Sherzaman, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, The MQM senior leader Nasreen Jalil, Mayhor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, JI Karachi chief Naeem ur Rehman and leaders of Awami National Party, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and other political parties have also denounced the incident.

MQM-P ex-lawmaker Raza Abidi shot dead in Karachi