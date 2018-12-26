Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says the present assembly would perform its basic task of legislation and make record number of laws.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties have assured him that they want the incumbent government to complete its constitutional tenure.

The speaker said he would run the House impartially as per rules and regulations.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be soon attending the National Assembly sessions regularly as he has talked to him in this regard.