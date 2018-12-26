Share:

KARACHI - Omni-Zardari nexus of corruption mafia looted the resources of Sindh and increased poverty and deprivation for the people of this orphaned province, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here Tuesday.

Addressing a crowded press conference in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly, he said the loot and plunder of the Zardari-Omni nexus gravely affected the common man in Sindh as taxpayers’ money was mercilessly embezzled. He said mega corruption of billions of rupees has already been unearthed. He said after the JIT report more faces of the corruption mafia are unveiled. He said the JIT was not formed by Imran Khan. He said the people of Sindh have now seen the real faces of those who had looted and plundered the budget. He said these are the same people who had got vote in the name of Benazir Bhutto.

Haleem Adil said now the Zardari mafia is fully exposed. Every citizen of Sindh is now demanding ‘corruption na khaapi!” He said the people demand to form a JIT to probe into the corruption in Sindh for last eleven years. He said the people now ask: what is the relation of Afaq Haider Shah to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. He said the taxpayers’ money was given to the company of Afaq Haider Shah besides the Omni Group. He said RO plants of the Manchar Lake have been non-functional for long. He said Murad Shah would have to face accountability of the corruption of last 11 years. He said there are no medicines in the hospitals of Thar.

Haleem Adil said that more JITs would soon be formed. He said no thief would be allowed to hide behind parliament. He said the palaces erected with corruption money would be razed. He said whole districts were given on contract to corrupt cronies. He said a district was handed over to Zia Lanjar.

He said the poor is becoming poorer, but people like Aijaz Jahkhrani are becoming richer. He said corruption money was hidden in fake bank of accounts of rickshaw drivers and ice candy men. He said mega corruption was done in the Gorakh Hill project and probe into this scam is under way.

PTI leader said a probe should also be initiated in costly properties and real estate made by bureaucrats and their lavish living style. He said the Thar Coal project is another story of amazing corruption. This project started with Rs9billion and within three years rose to Rs40billion. He said the RO plants in Thar devoured billions of rupees and are still non-functional. He said the RO plant corruption is the mother of all corruptions in Sindh. He said due to the cruses of poor people of Sindh, this corruption mafia is now exposed.

He said Murad Shah is trying to show him as innocence, but who used to run the Sindh finance department when this corruption was made. He said where Bilawal was when the corruption money was being deposited in fake bank accounts. He said we are not demanding accountability of the period before 2007 to show respect to Benazir Bhutto.

Haleem Adil said the corruption mafia bought lands in Tando Allahyar from looted money. He said advisor Murtaza Wahab only speaks like a CD player. He said I challenge the rulers that they did not bring any improvement in Larkana. He said ventilators are not there in the hospital of Tharparkar.

He said the government of Sindh was virtually run by Anwar Majeed for 10 long years. He said the rulers who could not improve Larkana could also not improve the rest of Sindh. He said Zardari and Nawaz Sharif only worked for corruption and kickbacks. PTI MPA Saeed Afridi, Ali Aziz G.G, and PTI leader Saifullah Abro were also present during press conference.