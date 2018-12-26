Share:

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was presented before the Supreme Court on Thursday in a case pertaining to monetary losses suffered by Pakistan Railways.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear various important cases at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry today.

Officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) brought Rafique to the SC registry.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been in NAB’s custody since November 11 in connection to the Paragon Housing Society case.

On April 7, the top judge had taken a suo motu notice of alleged Rs60 billion corruption in the Pakistan Railways. The top judge had also summoned railways minister, secretary and board members along with the audit report.

A week later, the apex court had ordered the complete audit of Pakistan Railways during the case hearing.

During the case's hearing on April 28, the Supreme Court sought a report on the losses incurred by Pakistan Railways. The report found that losses of Pakistan Railways stand at Rs40 billion.