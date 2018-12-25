Share:

CHITRAL: Two people died and another got injured critically when a jeep fell into a gorge here on Tuesday, police said. Due to poor condition of road and reckless driving, a jeep skidded off road and plunged into a ravine in suburbs of main town of Chitral. Two people died on the spot in the accident while two others sustained critical injuries. Locals and police with joint efforts pulled up the bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.