Lahore - Like around the world, Christians are celebrating Christmas across the country. The provincial government set up special Christmas bazaars while Christian employees were given their monthly salaries before the event, reported APP on Wednesday.

Various public and private departments, educational institutions, political parties and others had also arranged the Christmas cake cutting ceremony s. Christians started special services in churches, which continued till evening.

At CM House, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar cut Christmas cake to show solidarity with Christians. He was flanked by ministers Ejaz Alam Augustine and Mian Mehmoodur Rehman, Murad Raas and senior officials.

In his address, Usman Buzdar pledged to protect minority rights, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing a policy to provide equal opportunities to minorities.

“The Punjab government has introduced minority empowerment package aimed at protecting their rights. Minorities had proved their metal in different sectors of life including education, sports and others. Christmas promotes religious harmony and brotherhood,” he added.

At an event, Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) held an event, Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said, “The 25th of December recalls us to reaffirm our commitment to work for progress and prosperity of our motherland. Every Pakistanis should play their due role in the country’s betterment.”

Nursing Superintendent Riffat Zahid said, we all should abide by the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work day night with honesty, dedication and devotion. She also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and expressed her best wishes.

Participants included PINS management, doctors and paramedical staff cut cake and exchanged greetings.

Also, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said, “It is our responsibility to minimize the problems of the common man.”

Focus of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was welfare of a common man, CM said. He said the horizon of ‘Panagah’ project would be expanded in all cities adding that it was a unique project of the incumbent government to provide shelter to those people who spend nights on roads.

Usman Buzdar said, “kind behaviour is a biggest source of promoting brotherhood in the society.” He said loving humanity actually creates easiness in life adding that under ‘Ehsas’ programme the needs of needy-people were being fulfilled.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Bait-ul-Mal was rendering remarkable services. He said that it was support for the people who had less financial resources. Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director apprised the Chief Minister about the efforts made for the deserving people.