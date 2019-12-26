Share:

Lahore - IGP Shoaib Dastagir has said effective use of modern technology is imperative for maintaining rule of law

“Adopting modern tools will help enforce reforms in police department,” the police chief said at the launch of updated website. Website is redesigned in collaboration with PITB.

Dastagir said the website is user friendly and this will not only be helpful in smart and modern policing but will also help bridge the gap between public and police. Updates as per the feedback must be made, he added.

Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani and officers of Punjab Information Technology Board were present.

Inam Ghani briefed IGP about the new features of website.

Website is given a new digital look with a special focus to promote soft image and public service delivery projects which will provide not only timely information but also better service delivery.

He continued : The Police Khidmat Markaz, 8787 Complaint Centre, 15 Emergency Service, Rasta App and 89.8 Fm Radio are integrated with the new website, the new features available on link of website of punjabpolice.gov.pk will enable the citizens to register their e-complaints. Citizens can report any incident for police action and could also avail Khidmat Marakaz facilities through website while the contact numbers of all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and other police officers are also available on new website.”

IGP praised the initiative calling it an important step for the public’s guidance and facilitation.“New projects with the help of latest technology must also be started so that valuable time and money of citizens can be saved and fast track policing like modern countries could