LAHORE - The PML-N arranged ceremonies on Wednesday in connection with birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and party supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and share joys of Christmas with Christian community.

On the direction of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, party leaders shared festivities with workers by cutting cakes and distributing sweet.

In Lahore, cake cutting ceremony was arranged at PML-N Secretariat in Model Town. Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Khurram Dasgir, Pervaiz Malik, Saira Afzal Tarar, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and other leaders attended simple but impressive ceremony that prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and early recovery of Nawaz Sharif to enable him to return soon and lead the nation to put the country back on track of peace, progress and prosperity.

Talking to the media after the ceremony, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that it was an occasion of happiness as father of the nation and savior of the country born on this day. He said that the country was facing serious crises when Nawaz Sharif took over as Prime Minister in 2013.

“Terrorism, economic and energy crises were serious challenges. Nawaz Sharif put the country back on track after resolving these issues. Pakistan would have been in a better position if the party was not kept out of power through conspiracies and engineered elections”, he said, adding, Nawaz Sharif would again come to power with public support and restart process of progress and development. He accused the present regime of victimizing opponents through fake cases. He expressed hope that all would come out from prisons after proving innocence like Rana Sanaullah and Mifta Ismail. He said that PTI government had withdrawn the funds in education and health sectors, which was tantamount to denying people their basic right to education and health. He said that PTI government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, had embarrassed Pakistan at international level in its fiasco in pulling out of Kuala Lumpur Summit in Malaysia.

Khurram Dastagir said that PTI’s government had failed at internal and foreign fronts and economic policies were a complete disaster too, which landed the poor people of Pakistan in a myriad of problems. “PTI government’s inefficiency, misplaced priorities and political victimization has taken its toll on the people of Pakistan,” he said, adding that it also made a complete mess of the issue of extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He demanded immediate elections to bring in a legitimate government, believing that PML-N would make a government in centre and all four provinces to steer country out of crises.

Saira Afzal Tarar said that the people were craving for the governance like that of PML-N and remembering Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s welfare projects in the country. “PML-N will emerge victorious if elections are held forthwith,” she said, adding that PTI’s policies have crushed poor people under burden of inflation.