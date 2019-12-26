Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at his Mausoleum to mark his birth anniversary.

The Army Chief on the occasion said Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on the Two-Nation Theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. “We can’t thank him enough for having got us Pakistan”, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet quoted the COAS as having said this during his visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Pays homage to Father of the Nation

The Army Chief further said that in difficult times all the Pakistanis came together. “Even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His [Quaid-e-Azam] vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline,” the COAS maintained.

The nation on Wednesday celebrated 143rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.