A review petition was filed against by the government against the Supreme Court's verdict in the army chief extension case.

The government has requested for the Supreme Court to form a new and larger bench to hear the case and has asked for the proceedings of the case to take place in-camera.

It was further stated in the petition that the court has failed to look at "important constitutional and legal" aspects of the case and that the apex court has given "extensions to additional and ad-hoc judges". The government also writes in the petition that the decision made by the court was not based on previous judgments in judge extension cases.

A detailed verdict for the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was issued by the Supreme Court on December 16. In the judgement, the army chief was granted a six-month extension in office.