ISLAMABAD - Top seed Tayyab Aslam came from behind to win the 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship 2019 title as he defeated former Pakistan No 1 Danish Atlas Khan 3-1 in the final played at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, North Nazimabad, Karachi.

Tayyab started the final on a low note as Danish won the first game 11-5, but after losing the first game, Tayyab settled down well and first took the second game 11-6 and then won the third one 11-7 and grabbed the fourth and decisive one 11-7 to win the final in 50 minutes of top class squash. After registering title victory against Danish, Tayyab received $1,805 and glittering trophy while Danish got $1,140 prize money and runner-up trophy.

Qualifier Faiza Zafar of Army made a huge upset in the ladies singles final, as she beat national champion and third seed Amna Fayyaz also of Army 3-0 in 26 minutes. Faiza played superb squash against Amna in the first game as both fought for each and every point and in the end, Faiza played better squash and won the first game 11-9.

Faiza continued his good show in the second game and kept her opponent under tremendous pressure to win the second game 11-5. She maintained her rhythm and pressure on Amna in the third game as well and won it comfortably by 11-5, thus recorded a surprising title triumph. Winner Faiza earned prize money of Rs 38,000 while runner-up Amna bagged prize money of Rs 26,000.