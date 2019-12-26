Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the federal government would announce

a uniform curriculum for the entire country that would end disparity

between different educational systems in practice in the country.“We are in the process of making curriculum for the children of entire

country, which will encompass everyone and children enrolled with government-run or private schools or even madressahs will be taught only one curriculum,” the federal minister said while speaking

at the concluding session of the three-day celebrations in connection

with Quaid-e-Azam’s 144th birthday organised by the Sindh Madressatul Islam University.He said the country was riddled with different systems of education,

therefore, the government wanted to introduce the uniform curriculum. “These different systems

of education have divided the country’s philosophy; a uniform syllabus will end this condition,” he said. He said the Tanzeemul Madaris had accepted his ministry’s

suggestion, according to which children in its madressahs would be required to appear in matriculation and intermediate examinations.

The minister said the present turmoil in neighbouring India regarding

discrimination against the Indian Muslims had proved Quaid-e-Azam’s vision correct that he showed by getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British India. He thanked VC Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for inviting him to speak in the building which had got a special place in the history

already for being alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam. He hoped the university

would continue to produce leaders as it had done in the past. Speakers said Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned making Pakistan a secular

state. However, they maintained, the country was still far away from following the true message and objective

of Quaid-e-Azam despite the passage of 72 years.Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister

on Universities and Boards and Pro-chancellor of SMIU, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said he was elated to find himself speaking in the historical building of an educational institution where the Quaid had received his education in his formative years. He said he was indebted to SMIU VC Dr Muhammed

Ali Shaikh for providing a modest political worker like him the opportunity to speak on the occasion. He said nowhere else in Pakistan the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam was being celebrated as it had been observed by the SMIU, which was a good tradition set by the university’s

management. “We are grateful

to Quaid-e-Azam and Sindh because

of whom this country came into being and we got independence.

The resolution for Pakistan was adopted by the Sindh Assembly

while Quaid-e-Azam was also born in Sindh,” he said. He said we would tangibly see the loopholes when we look back in the past and examine the country’s

72 years in existence; however,

we should not stop our struggle to get a respectable place for Pakistan

in the world. He said the Sindh government had special focus on higher education, which was evident

from the fact that at present the number of universities in the province had grown to 35. Former Chairman of Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said the Founder of Pakistan’s struggle was based on provincial autonomy, which he had also mentioned in his 14 Points. “We want the Pakistan, which was dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam. Media should be free and people should enjoy full freedom of expression, which is the essence of democracy,”

said Mian Raza Rabbani. He said every Pakistani should ensure that the state should be sovereign as it should not be negatively

affected by the interferences from foreign forces. He said the freedom of media and other institutions

of the state was being affected.

“When a person who is responsible

for doing justice stutters in his judgments then it is difficult for the state to progress,” he said. He said we celebrate the Quaid’s birth anniversary but