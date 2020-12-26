Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as two people died of COVID-19 in the city, informed sources. Similarly, 52 people tested positive of corona. However, no patient got discharged from the hospital after recovery, they said.

According to details, Jabbar Malik, 60, a resident of Harley Street, was admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on December 23 and died on Friday.

Zakir Muhammad, 70, a resident of Muhammadi Colony Muslim Town, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on December 23 and he died on late Thursday night, they said. As many as 859 active patients are in the district. Total 140 patients are in hospitals and 719 patients are home isolated. Thirty three patients are in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 45 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and 32 patients are in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Since March, 12,631 confirmed patients got reported in Rawalpindi district including 11,600 from the district while 1,031 came out of the district. In addition, 11,194 patients got discharged from the hospitals after recovery and 520 people died in the district due to COVID-19.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that total 15,040 people tested positive of coronavirus since March including 12,631 in Rawalpindi, 1,008 in Attock, 943 in Jhelum and 458 in Chakwal.

He said that as many as 13,225 patients got discharged from hospitals after recovery in the four districts including 11,194 in Rawalpindi, 809 in Attock, 855 in Jhelum and 368 in Chakwal. Commissioner said that total 622 people died in Rawalpindi Division including 520 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Attock, 17 in Jhelum and 59 in Chakwal.