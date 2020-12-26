Share:

SUKKUR - The birth anniversary of the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Friday.

Various social organisations organised functions on the day. People of the Sukkur paid a tribute to the great leader and founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A simple and well-honoured ceremony was also organised by district administration Sukkur, where speakers urged the youth to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar said that youth are the real asset and future of the country and we should provide them maximum opportunities so that they could prove their capabilities, adding that the Muslims of South Asia are greatly indebted to Quaid-e-Azam who earned a separate homeland for them, his birthday celebrations should be held with all pomp and dignity, he added.

Christmas festival held in Sukkur

The Para Churches with the collaboration of district administration Sukkur celebrated the festival of Christmas to mark the birth anniversary of Christ at Railway Ground on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that Christmas gives the message of peace, love, harmony and hope. Christian community is an essential component of the society and idea of Pakistani society is incomplete without the Christian community, they added. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar appreciated the steps taken by the Mayor Sukkur for the welfare of minorities and protection of human rights as well as the holding of the function on Christmas.

Bishop Loke Pasker Paster said that the Christians have no monopoly over Christ, the Christ belongs to all. Forces of evil and darkness could not extinguish the light that Jesus has lit in the world through his life and teachings. He also prayed for solidarity and peace in Pakistan.

A Christian social development activist, Munawar Gill said that the birth of Christ meant peace and security for mankind, and it’s time people of the Divine Books adhered to their common teachings.

In the event, small groups of young children singing carols and elderly persons wearing traditional Santa Claus costumes entertain the participants and distribute gifts among children. Christian citizens were decorated and illuminated with colourful lights and Christmas trees were also displayed under which gifts for the children were kept. Others who spoke on the occasion were ex-Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, DC Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar. Earlier, Commissioner and Christian leaders cut the Christmas cake.