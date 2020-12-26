Share:

ISLAMABAD - China ahs congratulated the 18 Pakistani award-winning employees working on CPEC projects including those relating to Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure.

They were awarded in recognition of their contributions despite the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic.

The awarding ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects was held online yesterday. According to Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the CPEC is an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since its launch in 2013, it has maintained a positive momentum of development, making concrete contributions to Pakistan’s national development and regional connectivity.

China will work together with Pakistan to build CPEC into a demonstration project of high quality BRI development and deliver greater benefit to the people in both countries and the rest of the region, the spokesperson added.

Addressing the event through video link, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that the CPEC projects have achieved major progress despite the adversity challenge brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that outstanding representatives of Pakistani staff in all fields of CPEC cooperation and demonstrate the diversification of China-Pakistan cooperation in the new era, he added.