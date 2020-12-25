Share:

LAHORE - Dar Hockey Academy Lahore and Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha qualified for the SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament final, which will be played here at the National Hockey Stadium ground-2 today (Saturday) at 2:30pm. Dar Hockey Academy Lahore team won all of their league matches to squeeze into the final while Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha booked a place in the title clash on the basis of better goal average in the event. On the third day (Friday) of the event, two more matches were played as in the first match of the day, Dar Hockey Academy Lahore edged out Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha by 3-2 in the first match, thanks to a last minute goal. Sufian Khan, Abdur Rehman and Kashif Siddique scored the goals for Dar Hockey Academy while Fiaz Hockey Academy’s Waleed demonstrated struck two goals. In the second match of the day, Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy thumped Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy by 2-0 margin. M Ahmed and M Uzair netted one goal each for the winning team.