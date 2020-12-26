Share:

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, on Monday said that lives of a few politicians, including Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s, were under threat.

The minister in a media briefing outside the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) headquarters in Islamabad said that lives of 20 high-profile individuals were in serious danger amongst whom half a dozen are political figures, he added.

The minister plead the opposition to abstain from conducting rallies in view of the second wave of coronavirus. Fazl was calling the same assembly illegitimate in which he once stood as the presidential candidate, he further stated.

“Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has been keeping Nawaz Sharif at the forefront,” Rasheed said. “He (Fazl) has no political future.”

He was confident that a solution to all fixes could only be found in assemblies.