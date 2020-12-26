Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said no power on earth can undo Pakistan.

In his message in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Army Chief said nation celebrates Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.

The Army Chief said Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation.

Pakistani nation on Friday celebrated the 145-birthday of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at home and overseas with traditional zeal and fervour. The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Various functions were organised by the government and private organisations to highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline. Change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi in which a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty.

Commandant Military Academy Kakul, Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha after which he recorded his impressions in the book of visitors.

The contingent of Military Academy also presented a march past and offered salute to the father of the nation. Quran Khwani was held in the morning at the Mazar -e- Quaid, Karachi.

Radio Pakistan and TV channels broadcast special programs to highlight struggle of Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan.

While paying tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages have urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a firm faith in God and His Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which guided him through a long journey comprising of ordeals, deceptions and dejections but culminating in grandeur, décor and eternity.

In his message, the President Dr Arif Alvi said, “We should reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour.”

He said on this day, we must also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are being subjected to the worst kind of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

Separately, while addressing special ceremony of children organised in connection with Quaid’s birthday here Friday, the President has urged the children to excel in every field of knowledge and skills by adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and make the country rise.

The president said great countries are built by strong and disciplined nations, which are committed to grow in every sphere of life with hard work, commitment and sincerity of purpose. The President called upon the children to study the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as to how selflessly he struggled hard for the creation of Pakistan.

The President urged the parents and teachers to help build strong character of the young generation right from their earlier age as they would turn out to be the next leaders of this country.

He recalled the address of the Quaid-e-Azam on 11th of August 1947, wherein he promised that the minorities would be fully able to pursue their religions freely without any fear or persecution and the State should ensure the sanctity of places of worships like mosques, temples and churches. He said Quaid-e-Azam believed in justice for all and always stood for the oppressed and those who were weak and were being exploited.