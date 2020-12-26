Share:

KARACHI - While paying tribute to the founder of the nation, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar on Friday said people should support his party to complete Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mission. In his message on the Quaid’s Day, Bilawal Bhutto said Jinnah’s mission of making Pakistan a role model state for the entire Muslim community is yet to be completed and the entire nation needs to play its role in this regard. The PPP chairman said former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for the same ideology. He said the country needs strong leadership instead of being an experimental factory for dummies.