Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a message on Twitter has said that Prime minister Imran Khan will reach Chakwal on a day-long visit today (Saturday).

Usman Buzdar said that the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 15 billion for Chakwal district during his visit today.

“As per our promise and manifesto, we are launching historic development projects for the development of all the districts of Punjab,” Usman Buzdar said in hit tweet.