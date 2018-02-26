Islamabad - National Artists Convention and CPEC Cultural Caravan Festival organised by Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage would concluded today.

The two-day CPEC Cultural Caravan festival included visual arts and photography exhibitions, film screenings, music, dance performances, fashion and textile show, book launch, seminar, handicrafts display and cultural cuisine from China and Pakistan.

The festival was aimed at deliberating on measures, policy and regulatory framework to be implemented in order to benefit from the opportunities presented by creative economy and culture and creative industry in general and to focus and evaluate potential bilateral trade and cooperation in culture and creative industry and cultural exchange between China and Pakistan.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that cultural excursion title Cultural Caravan 2017-18 was a unique initiative of the PNCA, comprising a diverse group of Pakistani and Chinese artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers.

The Caravan travelled from Xi’an, China to Gawadar, Pakistan, documenting and reflecting upon the land, life and people along the CPEC during the month of November.

Talking about the National Artists Convention, he said that it was a moot of renowned Pakistani artists from all the fields to discuss validity of art and culture and to ponder upon the challenges faced by arts and artists.

He said that National Artists Convention was an initiative of the PNCA to understand various issues and problems confronting the artists’ community, which as a consequence are adversely affecting the cultural environment of the society at large.

Shah said that leading artists, musicians, filmmakers and producers in various forms of art were provided a common platform to discuss cultural issues and finalise recommendations for submission to the authorities to take necessary steps to alleviate the condition of the artists and try to remove ambiguities prevailing in various fields of arts.