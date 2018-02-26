BAHAWALNAGAR-A deaf and dumb orphan girl was sexually assaulted here in Mauza Qasimka in the limits of Takht Mahal Police while the police claimed to have arrested the alleged rapist.

The affected family, however, has expressed apprehensions over the threats being hurled by the accused party and police.

Manzooran Elahi, maternal grandmother of the victim namely Naheed, 18, and resident of Qasimka, submitted application to the police that Zubair, a resident of the same locality barged into her house when her granddaughter was alone in her house.

The accused allegedly raped the deaf and dumb girl whose parent had died and is leaving with her grandmother. According to Manzooran Bibi, neighbours and passersby rushed to her when they heard to Naheed’s screams. The alleged rapist, however, managed to flee the scene.

Taking notice of the notice aired by the media, Bahawalnagar DPO Attaur Rehman ordered immediate arrest of the accused. Upon which the police managed to nab Zubair and registered a registered case under section 376 against him.

The DPO condemned the incident with a special girl and pledged to provide justice to the victim family.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Tajran Bahawalnagar District general secretary, civil society representatives and social worker Asif Khakwani have welcomed arrest of the accused. They lauded the DPO for his time action and expressed the hope that Attaur Rehman would ensure justice to the victim.