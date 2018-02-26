QUETTA - Various aspects of the Safe City Project were discussed on Sunday to ensure early start of the project for improving law and order situation in the provincial metropolis.

The Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansaari and Project Director of Quetta Safe City DIG Akbar Nasar briefed the Provincial Minister for Information and Technology Prince Ahmed Ali at Central Police Office. It was told that various locations for installation of 1400 CCTV cameras were reviewed ,adding, that closed circuit TV cameras would be fixed on six entry and exit points of Quetta.

The Provincial Minister was told that the project could not have been implemented for long period but the sitting government had launched initiative to swiftly implement the project.