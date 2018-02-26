LONDON:- Victoria Beckham is suffering from a ‘’small stress fracture’’. The 43-year-old fashion mogul was spotted wearing a protective boot around her foot this week after seemingly suffering a mystery injury, and on Friday she took to Instagram to reveal she just needs to rest after being diagnosed with a stress fracture, which is a small crack in a bone, or severe bruising within a bone. Posting a picture of herself with her boot on and using crutches, Victoria wrote: ‘’Thank you for all the lovely messages,a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal.’