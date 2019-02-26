Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday summoned an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office following a breach of the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian military aircraft.

The meeting, which will be attended by former foreign secretaries and senior diplomats, has been summoned to hold consultations over the current situation.

Indian military aircraft violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzafarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

The Indian aircraft "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". There were "no casualties or damage", director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote on Twitter.

Maj Gen Ghafoor tweeted images of the "payload of hastily escaping Indian aircraft" which "fell in [the] open".

Earlier, he had said: "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back. Details to follow."

The incursion into the Pakistan air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.