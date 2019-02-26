Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan's armed forces and citizens are on alert and capable of defending every nook and corner of the country.

While speaking to media after Indian military aircraft violated the Line of Control (LoC) and intruded from the Muzafarabad Sector within three to four miles of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister said, "Clouds of danger are lingering over Pakistan and we can see aggression."

"An aggressive segment is bent on risking regional peace for its political gains," he added. "Indian leadership has become flustered in trying to achieve its political gains," Qureshi continued.

Upholding that Pakistan "will have to remain alert", the foreign minister asserted, "Pakistan's people and forces are alert and have the capability to every defend nook and corner."

"Pakistan knows how to defend itself," he maintained.

Qureshi further said, "We are a responsible nation and have to move forward responsibly, wisely and patiently."

Stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan is up to date with "minute-by-minute details", the foreign minister said, "I will hold a meeting with the prime minister and brief him regarding the consultative meeting to be held at the Foreign Office."

"In the meeting at FO, I will brief the participants regarding Pakistan's viewpoint."

Earlier, Qureshi has summoned an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office following a breach of the LoC by Indian military aircraft.

Indian military aircraft violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzafarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

The Indian aircraft "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". There were "no casualties or damage", director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote on Twitter.