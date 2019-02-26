Share:

Former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday strongly responded to India’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace in Muzaffarabad, and said Pakistan needed to formulate an effective strategy for retaliation to India.

“Pakistan needs to expose India on the international forums,” he said, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been fooling his own people.

He said that Modi-led Indian government resorted to such cowardly tactics because they were losing.

“Attacks alike Pulwama and Mumbai are planned by India itself,” he stated, adding that it has been usual practice of India to blame Pakistan for such attacks.

He said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has an effective response time, however, a proper war strategy needed to be formulated and planned.