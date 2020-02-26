Share:

Lahore - As many as thirteen policemen making the whole shift of a wireless control room were expelled to six different districts after a case of receiving Rs.100 bribe got established against them. The inquiry was actually being carried out to ascertain a similar corruption matter reported from another wireless control room, police sources have revealed.

As per police documents which were made available to The Nation, one of the policemen deployed at wireless control room of Sadar police division received Rs.100 bribe from a policeman posted at Chuhng police station. The cop didn’t have an idea about Special Branch already having in hand the assignment to check and help curb corruption plaguing the most sensitive section of the police department. The matter was brought into the notice of higher-ups and also the information gathered with related evidence was shared with SSP Telecommunication who took an immediate action and removed the whole shift of the wireless control room to other districts on permanent basis.

Those proceeded against included two officers of lower rank. The names of cops expelled from Lahore district are Boota, Alam, Pervez, Shahid, Zulfiqar, Shokat, Rafiq, Qaiser, Iftikhar, Riasat, Javed, Khurram and Zafar. They have been removed with immediate effect to Sahiwal, Jhang, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur respectively.

Sources said that Lahore police’s wireless control room for its Cantonment division was found to be involved in similar malpractices. A cop at Cantonment Control had drunk tea at the expense of an investigator posted at a related police station. The inquiry was still in progress.

It is pertinent to note here that within the department corruption has always been estimated to be a big menace for the force but policemen have remained quite frequent in bribing their fellows for everyday policing matters and rarely an action has followed such irregularities.