LOS ANGELES - Cheryl is set to headline Birmingham Pride. The former Girls Aloud star - who released solo single ‘Let You’ last year - will close the LGBTQ+ festival’s main stage on May 23 at the West Midland’s city’s Gay Village.

Cheryl announced on Twitter: ‘’Cannot wait to see you all at Birmingham Pride on Saturday, May 23.’’

The ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer - who is also a judge on BBC One show ‘The Greatest Dancer’ - is the second big name confirmed for the two-day extravaganza, which has previously attracted 75,000 people, after Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland was announced as the headliner for May 24. Lawrence Barton, Birmingham Pride’s Festival Director, has teased that this year will be their ‘’biggest line-up’’ yet.

He said: ‘’We are absolutely delighted to have two great headliners this year, both with Cheryl on Saturday and Kelly Rowland on the Sunday, together with a host of other superb artists.

‘’It’s our biggest lineup to date.’’

Whilst Birmingham City Council Leader, Councillor Ian Ward, added: ‘’Birmingham Pride has become one of the absolute highlights of our cultural calendar, and Birmingham City Council is delighted to continue supporting such a fantastic, inclusive event.

‘’This is a city where all communities live, work and play together, and I have no doubt that, as the Festival moves to a new home in Smithfield, Birmingham Pride 2020 will prove to be yet another triumph.’’

‘We Are Family’ hitmakers Sister Sledge, 90s stars The Vengaboys and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint are also set to perform.