ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs, Iftikhar Durrani, on Tuesday officially resigned from his position.

According to sources, the prime minister has accepted his resignation. Durrani maintained that despite leaving the PTI government, he had full confidence in PM Imran’s leadership and he would continue to work as a member of the party. The resignation is a surprise considering Durrani was not only removed as SAPM but also from the attendees list of the federal cabinet meetings in December 2019. At the time, Durrani had maintained he was clueless over the removal. But the PTI leader continued staying at the Minister’s Enclave. He is expected to vacate it now that the resignation has been formally accepted.