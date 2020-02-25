Share:

LOS ANGELES - Eva Mendes finds Instagram ‘’kind of stressful’’. The ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ star admits she isn’t a big fan of social media but she does use it to ‘’connect’’ with other women, which she does enjoy. She said: ‘’I do not like posting things for Instagram. It’s kind of stressful for me. I don’t enjoy it but I love connecting to women.’’ Eva has her own fashion collections and said it was ‘’obvious’’ for her to include plus sizes and she is ‘’so excited’’ that her girls - Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, who she has with her partner Ryan Gosling - will grow up in a world where they ‘’get to see so much more diversity’’. Speaking at the Create and Cultivate summit over the weekend, she added: ‘’I’ve always thought the fashion industry was a bit archaic in that way. I never understood why there was really only one form of beauty, and I’m just so excited that my girls are going to grow up in a world where they get to see so much more diversity. My two little girls are already these two self-empowered little women. I’m just like, ‘Oh my Gosh. I just need to get out of their way.’’’ Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she is ‘’proud’’ of her age.