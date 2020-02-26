Share:

MULTAN - Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood looked confident on Tuesday to make a strong comeback in upcoming match with Peshawar Zalmi on team’s home ground, saying it was very important game for the team.

“If we go to the next stage with two or three wins it will be very good for us,” he added while addressing a news conference here at Multan Cricket Stadium. He said that upcoming three matches were very important for Multan Sultans as half of the tournament would have been played till then. He said that every team wanted to be amongst top four by the end of this phase.

Responding to a question on the pitch, he said that he had not seen the wicket so far. He said that a balanced side would be brought to the ground to perform in all fields of the game. He said that Multan was a big centre and it was a big achievement that this centre was going to host three matches of PSL 2020. He added that it was a great honor that Multan represented South Punjab in PSL 2020 while Karachi and Lahore had already won this honor.

He said that both the teams wanted to play good cricket to fully entertain the audiences. He congratulated the residents of South Punjab for the return of cricket to Multan. He said that Multan was one of the best stadiums of Pakistan and the people should come to fill the stands and support their team. He hoped that international cricket would also return to Multan very soon.

Answering to a query, he said that franchise cricket used to take place once a year and every year team management was different. “This year these are changes in the management too. We’re trying to put a good show through joint efforts. We hope we’ll take good start tomorrow and deliver a good result,” he added. He said that the team management and players were determined to make Multan Sultans winner as the team had the best management and top players from around the world. “Trust them. They’re playing to win,” he asserted. He said that due to the presence of senior players like Shahid Afridi his job had become very easy. To another query, he said that he should have finished Lahore match but he played a wrong shot. He said that he would try to offer a good start to the team and amass a good total.