ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency’s cyber crime wing is looking into a complaint filed by a member of the ruling PTI against hosts of a satirical show of a private TV channel for “insulting” Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are looking into the matter and will decide on it in the light of the relevant laws,” said an FIA official.

PTI member Shaukat Ali has submitted an application with the cyber crime wing against anchorpersons and producer of the satirical show seeking an action against them under the relevant anti-cyber crime laws.

Shaukat Ali Joya, in his application, said that TV host Khalid Butt in his January 29 show shared a video clip and attempted to “insult” prime minister. The application said that the clip was based on a “lie” and “accusation.”