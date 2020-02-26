Share:

Sialkot-Registrar Lahore High Court has issued orders to all district heads of police for taking strict measures to safeguard court premises directing no person should enter in courts without police checking on gates.

The registrar said police must protect lives of judges, subordinate staff and litigants. Learned high court also mentioned in orders if any sorrowful incident happens, concerned head of police, concerned deputy superintendent of police, concerned station house officer (SHO) and concerned staff who will be posted on gates of courts will be taken to task.

Two held with

charas, weapon

Police recovered charas and a pistol with bullets from two accused here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Uggoki Police recovered a pistol and 5 bullets from Waqas, besides seizing over 1kg charas from custody of Muhammad Mall at Uggoki Morre during patrolling.

Police Sabaz Pir arrested a person Moazam Ali who was doing one-wheeling on motorbike on Mirajkaye Road. Separately, Rangpura Police arrested a person Tanveer Ahmed who had set up sound system during kite-flying. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Woman thrashed

over petty issue

Six persons manhandled a woman and injured her over petty dispute in Sambrial on Tuesday. Reportedly, in Sambrial people picked up a row over street repairing.

After exchange of harsh words, Ijaz, Amir and their four accomplices beat up a woman Shahida Perveen with sticks and injured her seriously. Police have registered a case against accused and further investigation is underway.

People protest corporal punishment to student

People of Samrial area protested against alleged rude attitude of school staff over giving corporal punishment to a student.

Reportedly, Government Girls Primary School Nano Wali Sambrial staff gave corporal punishment to a teenage student. As the video of this punishment went viral on social media, people of the area protested and said the punishment was really an atrocity with student which was not tolerable. They demanded that District Education Authority Sialkot should take strict notice of the incident against responsible immediately.

Three power pilferers

apprehended

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three accused who were involved in electricity theft in different areas. According to police, different police stations, on report of Gepco officials, arrested Azmat, Azhar and Akram who were involved in power theft by using method of direct wires in different areas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Four held over kite-flying

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four more accused for violating kite-flying laws and recovered kites and several rolls of string from their possession. Different police stations arrested four accused namely Ali, Sajid, Nasir and Husnian for flying kites. Police have recovered kites and several rolls of string from them. Police have also registered separate cases against them.